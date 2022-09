News From Law.com

The Federal Circuit is back in action next week. Though it's still a summer-style light calendar—just three days of arguments—Thursday's lineup looks tantalizing. First, the Federal Circuit will decide if Apple must, for a second time, pay VirnetX hundreds of millions in damages for patents the PTO has invalidated. The second case involves a $62 million judgment for patent infringement that includes $20 million in discovery sanctions. Start microwaving the popcorn!

September 02, 2022, 11:58 AM