Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Union Pacific and Verizon Communications to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over claims of nuisance and trespass to real property, was filed pro se by Beth Skidmore and Thomas Skidmore. The case is 4:22-cv-02685, Skidmore et al v. Union Pacific Corporation d/b/a Union Pacific Railroad et al.