Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Day on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against UPS to California Central District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages and other labor law violations, was filed by Doss Legal Services on behalf of a warehouse-based employee. The case is 2:23-cv-01274, Skelton v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 4:04 PM