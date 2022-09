New Suit - Contract

John Hancock Life Insurance was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of Skellig ICAV and other plaintiffs, accuses John Hancock of unlawfully raising insurance rates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06421, Skellig ICAV et al. v. John Hancock Life Insurance Co. (USA).

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 4:39 PM