New Suit

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Skellig Icav and Wilmington Trust National Association. The suit accuses John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York of unlawfully increasing the cost of insurance rates regarding universal life insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07655, Skellig Icav et al v. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 5:31 AM