New Suit - Trademark

Skechers USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by O'Melveny & Myers, targets Steven Madden Ltd. over its sale of the 'Kennie' sneaker, which has a stylized 's' logo which is allegedly 'confusingly similar' to the logo on Skechers' shoes. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04869, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. et al v. Steven Madden, Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 9:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. II

defendants

Steven Madden Retail, Inc.

Steven Madden, Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims