New Suit - Patent

Skechers filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Hermes on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Alston & Bird, alleges that the outsole bottoms on the defendant's Eclair and Envol shoes infringe design patents for Skechers' 'Go Walk' shoes. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08862, Skechers USA Inc. et al. v. Hermes International et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2022, 2:35 PM