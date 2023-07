Removed To Federal Court

Laboratory Corp. of America on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the J. Fine Law Group on behalf of Felicia Skalecki, who contends that the defendant’s employee injured her while drawing blood. The defendant is represented by Campbell Conroy & O'Neil. The case is 2:23-cv-02822, Skalecki v. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 1:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Felicia Skalecki

Plaintiffs

J. Fine Law Group, PC

defendants

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

defendant counsels

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims