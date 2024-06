News From Law.com

Freshfields Bruckhaus & Deringer has added Steven Matays, the head of the New York tax practice at Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom, the international firm said Thursday. Matays is the latest transactional hire at Freshfields in the U.S. in recent years, as the U.K.-founded firm pushes to gain market share in the U.S.

June 27, 2024, 8:00 AM