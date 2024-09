News From Law.com

Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom has hired King & Spalding's Quyen Ta, a trial lawyer whose practice includes consumer class actions and trade secrets. Ta is joining as a partner in Skadden's Palo Alto office. The move is the firm's second Palo Alto partner hire this year and follows a string of recent litigation leader pickups.

September 23, 2024, 9:30 AM