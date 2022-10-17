Skadden Recruits A Top Federal Prosecutor in Chicago | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Citing a roster already filled with influential former prosecutors, the second-in-command at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago has joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. John C. Kocoras, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has joined Skadden as a partner in the firm's litigation group, focusing on complex litigation and white-collar defense matters as government enforcement is expected to continue trending up.

