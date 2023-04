Breaking News From Law.com International

Working with Canadian and Chilean counsels, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are advising on JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp's $950 million sale of a 51% stake in Lumina Copper to Lundin Mining Corp.

April 02, 2023, 11:31 AM

