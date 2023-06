News From Law.com

Eric Friedman, the third executive partner in Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom's 75-year history, is stepping down after 15 years of leading the world's fifth-largest law firm. Taking his place is Jeremy London, a corporate partner out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 15, 2023, 6:40 PM

