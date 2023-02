News From Law.com

Mark Foster, the securities litigation co-chair at Morrison & Foerster, has joined Skadden, Arps, Meagher, Slate & Flom as partner in the firm's Palo Alto, California, office, the firm said Wednesday. Foster began his legal career as an associate at Skadden before leaving for Morrison & Foerster in 2004.

February 15, 2023, 4:00 AM