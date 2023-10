News From Law.com International

Midea Group, the world's largest home appliances maker, has filed to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a deal that could see the company raise more than $1 billion. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Jia Yuan Law Offices are advising Midea, according to the stock exchange filing.

Wholesalers

October 31, 2023, 6:00 AM

nature of claim: /