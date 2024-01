News From Law.com

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Fried, Frank, Harris, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, in its $12.5 billion buy of infrastructure-focused private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners Friday. GIP was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton.

January 12, 2024, 10:47 AM

