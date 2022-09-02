Skadden Drops TikTok Work in Meta Antitrust Lawsuit | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom withdrew on Friday from representing the social media video app TikTok as the company seeks to shield sensitive information in the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Meta. A Skadden team entered the case on Aug. 15, filing a motion to prevent in-house lawyers for Meta, which owns the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, from viewing highly confidential information TikTok produces pursuant to a subpoena in the FTC case.

District of Columbia

September 02, 2022, 1:52 PM