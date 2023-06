News From Law.com International

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld are advising on Abu Dhabi government-backed investment vehicle CYVN Holdings' $738.5 million investment in New York Stock Exchange-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. This is expected to be the single largest strategic investment in a Chinese electric vehicle company by a Middle Eastern investor.

June 21, 2023, 6:01 PM

