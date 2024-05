News From Law.com

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has added two lateral partners to its financial institutions regulatory practice who will lead that group together, the firm said Wednesday. Adam Cohen, formerly the general counsel at SoFi Bank, and Mark Chorazak, formerly the co-chair of Shearman & Sterling's (now A&O Shearman) fintech group, will co-chair the financial institution regulatory group at Skadden. Cohen works out of Washington, D.C., and Chorazak out of New York.

Fintech

May 08, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /