Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carr Allison on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Paul Davis National to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for a collapsed roof following a rainstorm, was filed by Webster Henry Bradwell Cohan Speagle & DeShazo on behalf of SK Group VB Plaza. The case is 2:23-cv-00213, SK Group VB Plaza LLC v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

SK Group VB Plaza, LLC

Plaintiffs

Webster, Henry, Lyons, Bradwell, Cohan & Black, PC

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Paul Davis National, LLC

defendant counsels

Carr Allison

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute