New Suit - Contract

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, and Daimler Benz AG were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, brought by attorney Roderick L. Foxworth Jr. on behalf of Alan Sizmur and Angeles Sizmur, accuses Mercedes-Benz of concealing information from the owners manual regarding the elimination of a spare tire or donut. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05725, Sizmur et al v. Daimler Benz AG et al.