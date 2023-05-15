Who Got The Work

Ben Stoll of Carlton Fields has entered an appearance for Binance, a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, over the unlawful sale of unregistered securities in the form of crypto tokens to investors, was filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner and the Moskowitz Law Firm. Binance is also represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Latham & Watkins is counseling Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-21261, Sizemore et al v. Zhao et al.

Fintech

May 15, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Sizemore

Mikey Vongdara

Rudy Vazquez

Plaintiffs

The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC

The Moskowitz Law Firm

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Binance Holdings Limited

Bam Trading Services Inc.

Ben Armstrong

Binance (Services) Holdings Limited

Binance (Services) Holdings Limited ("Binance Services")

Binance Holdings (Ie) Limited

Binance Holdings (Ie) Limited ("Binance Ie")

Changpeng Zhao

Graham Stephan

Jimmy Butler

defendant counsels

Heitner Legal, P.L.L.C.

Jason Rindenau, Esq.

Carlton Fields

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Flangas Law Group, Inc.

Law Office Of Josef M Mysorewala, PLLC

Lantham & Watkins LLP

Lash Goldberg

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct