Who Got The Work

Ben Stoll of Carlton Fields has entered an appearance for Binance, a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, over the unlawful sale of unregistered securities in the form of crypto tokens to investors, was filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner and the Moskowitz Law Firm. Binance is also represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Latham & Watkins is counseling Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-21261, Sizemore et al v. Zhao et al.

Fintech

May 15, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct