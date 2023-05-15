Who Got The Work
Ben Stoll of Carlton Fields has entered an appearance for Binance, a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, over the unlawful sale of unregistered securities in the form of crypto tokens to investors, was filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner and the Moskowitz Law Firm. Binance is also represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Latham & Watkins is counseling Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-21261, Sizemore et al v. Zhao et al.
Fintech
May 15, 2023, 10:41 AM
Plaintiffs
- Michael Sizemore
- Mikey Vongdara
- Rudy Vazquez
Plaintiffs
- The Moskowitz Law Firm, PLLC
- The Moskowitz Law Firm
- Boies Schiller Flexner
defendants
- Binance Holdings Limited
- Bam Trading Services Inc.
- Ben Armstrong
- Binance (Services) Holdings Limited
- Binance (Services) Holdings Limited ("Binance Services")
- Binance Holdings (Ie) Limited
- Binance Holdings (Ie) Limited ("Binance Ie")
- Changpeng Zhao
- Graham Stephan
- Jimmy Butler
defendant counsels
- Heitner Legal, P.L.L.C.
- Jason Rindenau, Esq.
- Carlton Fields
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
- Flangas Law Group, Inc.
- Law Office Of Josef M Mysorewala, PLLC
- Lantham & Watkins LLP
- Lash Goldberg
- Latham & Watkins
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct