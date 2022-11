Who Got The Work

Jodi McDougall and Dana Mydland of Cozen O'Connor have stepped in to defend Commercial Industrial Building Owners Alliance Inc. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Ashbaugh Beal on behalf of Sixty-01 Association of Apartment Owners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David W. Christel, is 2:22-cv-01373, Sixty-01 Association of Apartment Owners v. Public Service Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 10:29 AM