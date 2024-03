News From Law.com International

Six Mexican partners have left their firms to launch a corporate law firm they say will embrace a lean business model that will disrupt the corporate legal market in the country. The firm, called Assembla, consists of three partners from Mexico's Ibarra del Paso Gallego, two partners from Creel Abogados, and one from Norton Rose Fulbright's Mexico City office.

Legal Services

March 19, 2024, 6:10 PM

