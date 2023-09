News From Law.com

Aimee Williams-Ramey is out as Six Flags Entertainment Corp.'s chief legal officer after just 15 months on the job. In an Aug. 11 regulatory filing, the Arlington, Texas-based theme park operator disclosed that Williams-Ramey had been "terminated without cause" that month, entitling her to more than $1.1 million in severance-related payouts.

