Six Flags Entertainment Stockholder Class Wants Florida Pens...

Plaintiffs in a revived stockholder class action against Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are asking a federal district judge in Texas to allow a Florida-based pension fund to enter the class—a move the defense views as counter to its motion to dismiss. The plaintiff response is the latest maneuver in a more than 4-year-long battle with Six Flags and its chief executives over allegations the company misrepresented its financial position in relation to three planned amusement parks in China that never got built.

May 12, 2023, 12:52 PM

