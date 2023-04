News From Law.com

After kicking off strongly last week, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, has slowed down a bit entering its second and final week. The event raises funds for the state's nine food banks and is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division. The Frenzy started April 17 and ends Friday.

April 24, 2023

