Who Got The Work

Louis Norwood 'Woody' Jameson and Alice E. Snedeker of Duane Morris have stepped in to defend Omni Hotels Corp. in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in Georgia Northern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on behalf of Six Continents Hotels, accuses Omni of launching a new visual brand identity that shares a similar logo and is substantially similar in color to the plaintiff's marks, logo and brand identity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:24-cv-00895, Six Continents Hotels, Inc. et al v. Omni Hotels Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 21, 2024, 9:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Six Continents Hotels, Inc.

Six Continents Limited

Plaintiffs

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

defendants

Omni Hotels Corporation

Omni Hotels Management Corporation

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims