New Suit - Trademark

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Six Continents Hotels Inc. and Six Continents Ltd., better known as Intercontinental Hotels Group. The complaint targets travel agency Independent Hotel Group for their ongoing use of the 'IHG' mark and claims that the utilization of the mark is likely to cause customer confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04088, Six Continents Hotels, Inc. et al v. Independent Hotel Group.