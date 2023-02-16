New Suit - Employment

Toronto-Dominion Bank was hit with an employment discrimination and privacy lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of a former finance manager who claims she was terminated in retaliation for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine due to health issues, and refusing to enter her vaccination status and other personal information in the company's employee vaccination registry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00357, Siwiec-Euker v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 6:32 PM