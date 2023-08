Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kroger to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert on behalf of Wayne Siu, who contends that he was struck by a row of shopping carts being pushed by a Kroger employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00165, Siu v. Kroger Texas LP.

August 04, 2023, 1:57 PM

Wayne Siu

Law Firm Of Aaron A. Herbert PC

Kroger Texas LP

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims