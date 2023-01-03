Who Got The Work

Theodore J. Angelis and Raina V. Wagner of K&L Gates have stepped in as defense counsel to the Vail Corporation d/b/a Vail Associates Inc. Medical Program Group Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to the denial of plan benefits, was filed Nov. 18 in Washington Eastern District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Wylie Sittman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James A. Goeke, is 2:22-cv-00283, Sittman v. The Vail Corporation dba Vail Associates Inc Medical Program Group Benefit Plan.

Washington

January 03, 2023, 6:40 AM