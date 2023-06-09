Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a workplace injury lawsuit against Fila-Mar Energy Services LLC, a Chesapeake Energy subsidiary and Forgeline Logistics to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of a contractor who claims that he was injured after a road on the defendants’ work site gave way, causing his vehicle to flip. The case is 5:23-cv-00777, Sittig et al v. Fila Mar Energy Services L L C et al.
Energy
June 09, 2023, 7:02 PM