Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a workplace injury lawsuit against Fila-Mar Energy Services LLC, a Chesapeake Energy subsidiary and Forgeline Logistics to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of a contractor who claims that he was injured after a road on the defendants’ work site gave way, causing his vehicle to flip. The case is 5:23-cv-00777, Sittig et al v. Fila Mar Energy Services L L C et al.

Energy

June 09, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Miller Sittig

George H. Sittig

Plaintiffs

Laborde Earles Law Firm (laf)

Laborde Earles Law Firm (mksv)

defendants

Chesapeake Operating L L C

Fila Mar Energy Services L L C

Forgeline Logistic L L C

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision