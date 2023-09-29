Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Dana M. Seshens has entered an appearance for Meta Platforms in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 24 in New York Southern District Court by Barclay Damon and DiCello Levitt on behalf of SitNet, asserts four patents related to the concept of a 'situational network,' or using a user’s location to transmit pertinent information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-06389, SitNet LLC v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 29, 2023, 8:32 AM

