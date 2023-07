New Suit - Patent

Meta Platforms was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Barclay Damon and DiCello Levitt on behalf of SitNet, which asserts four patents related to the concept of a 'situational network,' or using a user’s location to transmit pertinent information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06389, SitNet LLC v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 24, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

SitNet LLC

Plaintiffs

Barclay Damon

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims