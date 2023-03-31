New Suit - Patent

SiTime Corp., which offers MEMS precision timing solutions, sued WordLogic Corp. and 602531 British Columbia Ltd. on Friday in California Northern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig, seeks a declaration that the predictive text search box on SiTime's website does not infringe any patents owned by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01544, SiTime Corp. v. WordLogic Corp. et al.

Technology

March 31, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

SiTime Corporation

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

602531 British Columbia Ltd.

WordLogic Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims