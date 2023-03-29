Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Cedar LLC on behalf of the Estate of Elliana Diem Yibale. The suit accuses Unilever of manufacturing and selling defective Laundress laundry and cleaning products that contained high levels of pseudomonas and klebsiella aerogenes bacteria. The case 2:23-cv-01767, Sites et al v. Unilever United States, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Sites

Gabriel Yibale

defendants

Unilever United States, Inc.

ABC Corp. #1-50

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims