Counsel at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit against Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Cedar LLC on behalf of the Estate of Elliana Diem Yibale. The suit accuses Unilever of manufacturing and selling defective Laundress laundry and cleaning products that contained high levels of pseudomonas and klebsiella aerogenes bacteria. The case 2:23-cv-01767, Sites et al v. Unilever United States, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 29, 2023, 6:04 AM