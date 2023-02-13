New Suit - Trade Secrets

SitePro, a data analytics company which provides tools for monitoring infrastructure, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former client WaterBridge Holdings and The Integration Group on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Perkins Coie, accuses the defendant of misappropriating SitePro's proprietary technology to build its own monitoring platform with the help of The Integration Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00115, SitePro, Inc. v. WaterBridge Resources, LLC et al.

AI & Automation

February 13, 2023, 7:52 PM