SiteOne Landscape Supply filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Nicholas Giordano, Dominick Caroleo and other defendants on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competing companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02084, SiteOne Landscape Supply LLC v. Giordano et al.

March 17, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Siteone Landscape Supply, LLC

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

3670 Route 112 LLC

9 4th St. LLC

Dominick Caroleo

Group 5 Associates, Ltd.

Narrow Way 2 LLC

Narrow Way Realty, Ltd.

Nicholas Giordano

The Garden Dept. Store

Victor Caroleo

