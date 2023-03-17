SiteOne Landscape Supply filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Nicholas Giordano, Dominick Caroleo and other defendants on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competing companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02084, SiteOne Landscape Supply LLC v. Giordano et al.
Wholesalers
March 17, 2023, 6:39 PM