New Suit - Patent and Trademark

Fish & Richardson filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Copenhagen-based SiteImprove A/S and Siteimprove Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Monsido LLC for alleged infringement of several patents pertaining to website scoring for accessibility and search engine optimization. The suit also alleges that Monsido's marketing of site performance improvement tools and a 'Digital Health Index' infringes SiteImprove's 'Digital Certainty Index' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02046, Siteimprove,Inc et al v. Monsido,LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 23, 2022, 9:18 PM