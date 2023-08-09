Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Shollenberger, Januzzi & Wolfe on behalf of Holly A. Sisti and Ronald D. Sisti, arises from a multi-fatality motor vehicle collision in which the plaintiffs' car was struck by a Norfolk Southern train. The court action contends that Norfolk Southern negligently failed to clear visibility obstructions from right-of-way signage at the railroad crossing. The case is 2:23-cv-03052, Sisti et al v. Norfolk Southern Railroad Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 09, 2023, 11:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Holly A. Sisti

Ronald D. Sisti

Plaintiffs

Shollenberger Januzzi & Wolfe LLP

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Akim Jones-Williams

Norfolk Southern Railroad Corporation

defendant counsels

Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall

Nauman, Smith, Shissler & Hall, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims