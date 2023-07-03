New Suit - Antitrust

Eli Lilly, Express Scripts, Novo Nordisk and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Puerto Rico District Court over the alleged price fixing of insulin. The court action, brought on behalf of Costa Este Medical Services LLC and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of artificially inflating the cost of insulin. The suit was filed by Vicente & Cuebas; Fishman Haygood; and H. Lopez Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01349, Sistema Integrado de Salud del Oeste LLC et al v. Eli Lilly & Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Costa Este Medical Services Corp.

Costa Este Medical Services LLC.

East Coast Medical Services Inc.

Family Medicine Group Inc.

Sistema Integrado de Salud del Oeste LLC

Plaintiffs

Vicente & Cuebas

defendants

Eli Lilly & Company

Express Scripts, Inc.

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

OptumRx, Inc.

CaremarkPCS Health, LLC

Sanofi-Aventic U.S. LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract