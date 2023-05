Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Milodragovich Dale Steinbrenner on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Fastenal, an industrial products supplier, and other defendants to Montana District Court. The suit was filed by Glacier Law Firm on behalf of Charles Sisler. The case is 9:23-cv-00054, Sisler v. Makita U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

May 12, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Sisler

Plaintiffs

Glacier Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Fastenal Company

Doe Business Entities 1-10

John Does 1-6

Makita U.S.A., Inc.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.

defendant counsels

Milodragovich Dale Steinbrenner

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims