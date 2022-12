New Suit

PacifiCorp d/b/a Pacific Power was sued by Siskiyou County on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court in connection with the McKinney Fire this past summer. The suit, brought by Baron & Budd and Dixon Diab & Chambers, alleges that the fire was ignited by a spark from the defendant's transmission lines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02278, Siskiyou County v. PacifiCorp.

Energy

December 22, 2022, 2:53 PM