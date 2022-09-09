Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hueston Hennigan on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against PacifiCorp, an electric power company owned by Berkshire Hathaway, to California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Siskiyou County, California, seeks relief in connection with the Slater Fire which hit Northern California and Southern Oregon in 2020 during a record-setting wildfire season. The complaint was filed by Baron & Budd and Dixon Diab & Chambers. The case is 2:22-cv-01582, Siskiyou County v. PacifiCorp.

Energy

September 09, 2022, 2:59 PM