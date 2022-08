New Suit - Product Liability

QVC and Cheer Master Trading were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Tynes Law Firm and Johnson Becker on behalf of Sheli Sisk over personal injuries caused by an allegedly defective pressure cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00226, Sisk v. QVC Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 4:11 PM