New Suit - Employment

Sheppard Mullin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of SiriusPoint Ltd. The suit brings claims against Jeffrey W. Davis, the company's former executive vice president, chief risk officer and chief actuary, to recoup a $400,000 bonus payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07955, SiriusPoint Ltd. v. Davis.

New York

September 17, 2022, 1:18 PM