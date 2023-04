News From Law.com

Patrick Donnelly, the longtime general counsel of Sirius XM, saw his 2022 pay surge to $8.8 million, nearly triple what he earned a year earlier, thanks to millions of dollars in extra compensation he received in connection with agreeing in November to a new contact that runs through 2024.

April 21, 2023, 5:03 PM

