New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Taco Bell was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court arising from the ingredients in Taco Bell menu items, including the crunchwrap supreme. The suit, brought by the Law Office of James C. Kelly and the Russo Firm, contends that Taco Bell misled consumers by falsely advertising the ingredients and quantities of beef in the menu items. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05748, Siragusa v. Taco Bell Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 31, 2023, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Frank Siragusa

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of James C. Kelly

defendants

Taco Bell Corp.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct