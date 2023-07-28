Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis principal Kyle B. Russell and associate Daniel L. Blanchard have entered appearances for United Biosource LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former quality compliance auditor who contends that she was subjected to disparate treatment due to her race and that she was terminated for taking medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Younge, is 2:23-cv-02244, Sipp v. United Biosource, LLC.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 10:52 AM

